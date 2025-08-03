Manager Brian Snitker said after Sunday's 4-2 win over the Reds in the MLB Speedway Classic in Bristol, Tenn. that Riley (abdomen) will be evaluated in the next day or two before Atlanta decides whether he requires a stint on the injured list, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

After striking out in his lone plate appearance in the game that first started Saturday before it was resumed in the bottom of the first inning Sunday, Riley played two innings in the field before he was lifted for pinch hitter Luke Williams the next time his turn in the batting order came up in the top of the third. Atlanta later relayed that Riley was pulled from the game due to lower abdominal pain, an injury he appeared to suffer when he made a diving tag on Elly De La Cruz to prevent a run in the bottom of the first. Given that Riley was previously on the IL from July 12 through July 25 due to a lower abdominal strain, Riley could be dealing with a related setback that will result in another multi-week shutdown. If Atlanta decides to deactivate Riley, Nacho Alvarez would likely be recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett to take over as the team's everyday third baseman.