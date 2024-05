Riley is out of the lineup against the Padres but hasn't had any issues with his intercostal injury Sunday, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitutionreports.

Riley hasn't seen the field since May 12 due to intercostal inflammation but appears to be progressing in his recovery, and he could soon resume taking swings. The 27-year-old may be able to avoid a stint on the injured list but still seems to be at a couple days away from rejoining the lineup.