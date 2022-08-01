Riley signed a 10-year, $212 million contract extension with Atlanta on Monday.
Riley has followed up a stellar 2021 season with an even better campaign, as he's established himself as a potential National League MVP candidate by producing a .301/.360/.604 slash line to go with 29 home runs, 68 RBI and 61 runs through 436 plate appearances. Atlanta will keep the 25-year-old in the fold through 2032, and perhaps another year should the team exercise a $20 million club option for 2033. With Riley under contract for the next decade, he'll man the hot corner and occupy a prominent spot in Atlanta's batting order for years to come.