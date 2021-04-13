Riley will sit for the first time this season Tuesday against the Marlins.

After two seasons in which Riley showed hints of promise but generally failed to produce at the required level, the young third baseman continues to be given every opportunity to prove himself this year. He started each of Atlanta's first 10 games at third base but has gotten off to a very slow start, hitting .188/.278/.188. Ehire Adrianza will get the nod at the hot corner Tuesday.