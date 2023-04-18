Riley went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in a 2-0 win over the Padres on Monday.
Riley accounted for all of the offense in the contest with his two-run shot off Ryan Weathers in the first inning. The long ball was his fourth of the campaign and extended his hitting streak to eight games. Over that span, he's slashing .323/.389/.548 with a pair of homers, eight runs and four RBI.
