Riley went 2-for-5 with a double, a two-run home run and a second run scored in Wednesday's win over the A's.

The third baseman took Mitch Spence deep in the second inning, staking Atlanta to an early 6-0 lead. Riley appears to be kicking off his usual summer surge -- he has a career .955 OPS in July, the highest in any month for his career, and his .867 mark in August is second -- and over his last 10 games he's batting .333 (14-for-42) with four homers and two homers. On the season, he's up to 14 home runs and 47 RBI in 91 games with a .274/.324/.441 slash line.