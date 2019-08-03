Riley went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Reds.

Making just his second start in the last nine games, Riley went yard for the first time since July 6. The rookie's contact issues (35.1 percent strikeout rate) have caught up with him, but Riley still has 17 homers and a .241/.295/.504 slash line through his first 65 big-league games. If the 22-year-old can learn to generate more consistent offense, he should be able to reclaim a regular spot in Atlanta's starting lineup.

