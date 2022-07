Riley went 2-for-4 with a home run, two runs scored and three RBI in Friday's 9-1 win over the Reds.

The third baseman got Atlanta on the board with a two-run blast off Mike Minor in the first inning, giving Max Fried and the Atlanta bullpen all the run support they would need on the night. Riley snapped a 12-game homer drought with the performance, but on the season he's still batting .260 with 19 long balls and 46 RBI through 76 contests.