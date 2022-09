Riley went 1-for-3 with a walk, a solo home run and a second run scored in Monday's 5-2 win over the Nationals.

He got the party started for Atlanta by taking Cory Abbott deep in the first inning. Riley's slashing .250/.326/.526 over his last 20 contests with six of his career-high 37 homers on the year, and he has 15 games left in the regular season to drive home the eight runs he needs to record his second straight 100-RBI campaign.