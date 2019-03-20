Braves' Austin Riley: Slugs first spring homer
Riley went 2-for-2 with a double, a solo home run and a second run scored in Tuesday's Grapefruit League game against the Nationals.
The Braves' No. 1 fantasy prospect connected on his first spring homer in the fifth inning off Anibal Sanchez. Riley hasn't wowed anyone at the plate in camp, slashing .267/.327/.378 with a 3:12 BB:K in 18 games, but the organization's willingness to try him out in an outfield corner suggests it expects him to force its hand on a big-league promotion sooner rather than later. The 21-year-old's best path to a 2019 debut might come via a Josh Donaldson injury, however.
