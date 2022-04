Riley went 2-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Wednesday's 3-1 loss to the Nationals.

The third baseman ruined Washington's shutout bid in the sixth inning by taking Kyle Finnegan deep, but it was the only offense Atlanta could muster on the afternoon. Riley is batting .333 (8-for-24) through seven games to begin the season with two homers, five RBI and five runs scored.