Riley went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's 5-4 loss to the Nationals.

The rookie took Kyle Barraclough deep in the eighth inning to bring his team to within a single run, but Atlanta couldn't get any closer. Riley is now slashing a remarkable .365/.400/.750 through his first 13 MLB games with six homers and 16 RBI.

