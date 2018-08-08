Riley is hitting .216 with zero home runs over his last 10 games for Triple-A Gwinnett.

Every hitter goes through slumps, and with Riley (21) being the youngest hitter in the International League, it's hardly cause for concern. That said, his inability to really get going at the dish probably eliminates any opportunity he had of forcing a late-season promotion to the majors. While Riley still profiles as the Braves' third baseman of the future, Johan Camargo has been worth almost two wins (1.8 fWAR) this season, so Riley will have to earn his chance in 2019.