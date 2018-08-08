Braves' Austin Riley: Slumping at Triple-A
Riley is hitting .216 with zero home runs over his last 10 games for Triple-A Gwinnett.
Every hitter goes through slumps, and with Riley (21) being the youngest hitter in the International League, it's hardly cause for concern. That said, his inability to really get going at the dish probably eliminates any opportunity he had of forcing a late-season promotion to the majors. While Riley still profiles as the Braves' third baseman of the future, Johan Camargo has been worth almost two wins (1.8 fWAR) this season, so Riley will have to earn his chance in 2019.
More News
-
Braves' Austin Riley: Returns from MiLB disabled list•
-
Braves' Austin Riley: Begins rehab assignment•
-
Braves' Austin Riley: Lands on DL with knee sprain•
-
Braves' Austin Riley: Goes yard for Gwinnett on Wednesday•
-
Braves' Austin Riley: Three homers Sunday•
-
Braves' Austin Riley: Earns promotion to Triple-A•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: SPARPs shine on Tuesday
Looking at the top options on the waiver wire for the stretch run, Heath Cummings highights...
-
Updated rest-of-season top-200
With an eye on the final two months of the season, Scott White updates his top-200 rankings...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
The Astros' stars are dropping at just the wrong time, but which of those injuries could impact...
-
Still time for these 12 injured stars?
As we near the point where every injury of moderate severity has the potential to be a season-ender,...
-
Waivers: Lynn a win for Yanks?
Lance Lynn's first start with the Yankees was headline-grabbing, but did it move the needle...
-
Waivers: McCullers replacements
With Lance McCullers dealing with an elbow injury, the Astros need a replacement. And so do...