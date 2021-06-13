Riley went 3-for-3 with a home run, three RBI, a walk and two runs scored in Sunday's 6-4 win over Miami.

The third baseman entered Sunday 0-for-16 over his last four games. He snapped the skid with a two-RBI single in the first inning to get Atlanta on the board. Riley added a solo shot in the third for his 12th homer of the year. The 24-year-old is slashing .299/.384/.517 with 30 RBI and 34 runs scored across 244 plate appearances in a breakout season. He's had some streaky moments, but there's been more good than bad through 62 games.