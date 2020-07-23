Riley will start at third base in Friday's season opener against the Mets, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.
The departure of Josh Donaldson this offseason opened up the starting job, and Johan Camargo (hamstring) is limited by injury, leaving Riley as the clear starter for Opening Day. Manager Brian Snitker has consistently indicated both Riley and Camargo will receive starts at the hot corner, but a hot start likely would secure regular more consistent chances.
