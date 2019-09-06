Riley is starting in right field and hitting seventh Friday against the Nationals.

He was activated from the 10-day injured list earlier in the day after missing a month with a knee injury. Riley had a very impressive start to his big-league career, but he went through a prolonged slump prior to landing on the IL, so his season line sits at .242/.294/.504 with 17 home runs and a 35.3 percent strikeout rate in 255 plate appearances. Given the Braves' lack of healthy, good corner outfielders, we could see Riley play pretty regularly down the stretch as the Braves give him a chance to stake a claim to a postseason roster spot.