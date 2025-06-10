Riley went 3-for-5 with a double and two runs scored in Monday's win over the Brewers.

The third baseman has a history of heating up with the weather, and Riley has reeled off four multi-hit performances over the last five games to fuel a .323/.364/.548 slash line over the last 15 contests. The 28-year-old also has a 3:17 BB:K over that stretch however, continuing a trend that has seen him post his worst plate discipline rates on the season (6.3 percent walk rate, 27.4 percent strikeout rate) since his rookie campaign in 2019.