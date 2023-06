Riley went 0-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in Friday's 3-2 win over the Nationals.

He couldn't get much going with his bat, so Riley instead contributed with his legs as he stole his first base of 2023 and just the third of his career. The streaky third baseman has been locked in at the plate over the last month, and through his last 25 games Riley is slashing .333/.376/.566 with eight doubles, five homers, 14 RBI and 16 runs,