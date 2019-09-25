Riley started at first base and went 0-for-4 with three strikeoust in Tuesday's 9-6 loss to the Royals.

Riley picked up his third start in as many games Tuesday, this time filling in at first base for an injured Freddie Freeman (elbow). With Freeman not on track to rejoin the lineup until the weekend series with the Mets, Riley could pick up another start Wednesday in Kansas City, but the rookie has yet to take advantage of the spike in playing time. Riley has gone 0-for-12 in the last three games and has struck out in 16 of his 31 at-bats in September, hurting his chances of earning a spot on Atlanta's postseason roster in the process.