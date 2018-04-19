Riley went 3-for-4 with two triples and two RBI for Double-A Mississippi in Wednesday's win over Pensacola.

It's the 21-year-old's third straight multi-hit game, pushing Riley's slash line on the season to a dizzying .370/.420/.739. His outlook for getting a quick promotion to Triple-A was complicated by the Braves' signing of Jose Bautista to a minor-league deal and decision to try the veteran slugger out at third base, so despite his big numbers in the Southern League, Riley will probably have to bide his time with Mississippi until that experiment runs its course. He remains the future for the organization at the hot corner, however, even if his big-league debut gets delayed until 2019.