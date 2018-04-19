Braves' Austin Riley: Tearing up Double-A
Riley went 3-for-4 with two triples and two RBI for Double-A Mississippi in Wednesday's win over Pensacola.
It's the 21-year-old's third straight multi-hit game, pushing Riley's slash line on the season to a dizzying .370/.420/.739. His outlook for getting a quick promotion to Triple-A was complicated by the Braves' signing of Jose Bautista to a minor-league deal and decision to try the veteran slugger out at third base, so despite his big numbers in the Southern League, Riley will probably have to bide his time with Mississippi until that experiment runs its course. He remains the future for the organization at the hot corner, however, even if his big-league debut gets delayed until 2019.
More News
-
Braves' Austin Riley: Two home runs for Mississippi•
-
Braves' Austin Riley: Flourishing at Double-A•
-
Braves' Austin Riley: Will begin season back at Double-A•
-
Braves' Austin Riley: Sent to minors camp•
-
Braves' Austin Riley: Crushes first spring homer Thursday•
-
Braves' Austin Riley: Receives invitation to spring camp•
-
Waivers: Hernandez's big potential
A couple of young sluggers are worth your time Thursday, as are a couple of older sluggers...
-
Podcast: Cueto dominates
From Johnny Cueto’s strikeouts to Patrick Corbin’s slider to Shohei Ohtani’s blister we’re...
-
Trade values for H2H top 200
You could try to make a play for the Astros' Gerrit Cole, but according to our Scott White's...
-
Prospects: Torres pushing for promotion?
Gleyber Torres is off to a nice start, and the Yankees have a need at third base. Could a promotion...
-
Waivers: Hader, Devenski get saves
The reliever position is changing in Fantasy Baseball, and guys like Chris Devenski and Josh...
-
A new (improved?) Lopez
Value hunters remember the Reynaldo Lopez of 2017: lots of upside, disappointing results. But...