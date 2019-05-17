Riley went 3-for-4 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI in Thursday's rout of the Cardinals.

After homering in his big-league debut Wednesday, Riley followed up with another impressive performance. The 22-year-old figures to get regular at-bats in left field at least until Ender Inciarte (back) is healthy, but if Riley keeps raking it'll be tough for Atlanta to justify sending him back down to Triple-A.