Riley went 4-for-5 with three home runs, three runs, eight RBI and one strikeout in Sunday's game for Triple-A Gwinnett.

He entered the game hitting .250 with zero home runs and seven strikeouts in six games since his promotion to Triple-A, but now he has a 1.077 OPS thanks to this monster performance. Strikeouts are going to be a part of Riley's game, but he is the youngest active hitter in the International League, so that's not really a red flag at this point. If he can continue to do damage, a summer promotion to the big leagues will likely be in order.