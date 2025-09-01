default-cbs-image
Atlanta transferred Riley (abdomen) from the 10-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Monday.

The transaction frees a spot on the 40-man roster for the addition of Ha-Seong Kim (back), who was claimed off waivers from the Rays on Monday. Riley underwent season-ending core surgery nearly two weeks ago and is expected to be ready for spring training.

