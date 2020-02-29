Riley is the underdog in the third base competition with Johan Camargo, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Camargo hit a home run off Yankees prospect Deivi Garcia in Friday's game, while Riley is 2-for-10 with just one strikeout. Riley has a much higher offensive ceiling, so the Braves wouldn't be opposed to him winning the job with a great spring training performance, but it sounds like it is Camargo's job to lose, at least in Bowman's estimation.