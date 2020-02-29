Braves' Austin Riley: Underdog in 3B competition
Riley is the underdog in the third base competition with Johan Camargo, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.
Camargo hit a home run off Yankees prospect Deivi Garcia in Friday's game, while Riley is 2-for-10 with just one strikeout. Riley has a much higher offensive ceiling, so the Braves wouldn't be opposed to him winning the job with a great spring training performance, but it sounds like it is Camargo's job to lose, at least in Bowman's estimation.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
What matters in spring?
Spring training can mean so much or so little. Here's a guide to the most important developments...
-
ACES: Who has the stuff to break out?
Aaron Sauceda takes a look back at 2019's best pitchers with his exclusive ACES metric, which...
-
Fantasy Baseball busts, picks, best sims
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 2.0
Changing attitudes toward the closer role has made for fewer bankable options at relief pitcher.
-
Fantasy baseball busts, picks, breakouts
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Baseball sleepers,...
-
Starting Pitcher Tiers 2.0
A giant gap has formed in the middle of the starting pitcher tiers.