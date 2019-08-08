Riley (knee) will visit Dr. James Andrews on Monday, Gabe Burns of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

He was already placed on the injured list with a right knee ligament injury, affecting a different part of the knee than last year's injury, per Burns. Riley apparently suffered the injury while working out in the weight room earlier this week. A visit with Dr. Andrews typically means surgery is a likelihood, so it's possible Riley has played his last game of the 2019 season.

