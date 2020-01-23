Braves' Austin Riley: Vying for third-base job
Riley will be vying for the everyday third-base job in spring training, Grant McAuley of 680 The Fan reports.
General manager Alex Anthopoulos addressed the media after the Marcell Ozuna signing became official and said that he's received promising reports on Riley this winter in regards to Riley making corrections with his swing. That is good to hear as Riley fell apart after a hot start and was ultimately left off the NLDS roster. Johan Camargo is Riley's top competition for a starting job with Josh Donaldson now in Minnesota. Both can move around but Camargo can play the middle-infield positions (which Riley cannot) and would probably be the better fit on the bench.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
12-team Rotisserie mock draft
Mock draft season is just beginning, but already Scott White is taking some lessons from it,...
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers, top rankings
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Tracker: A good spot for Ozuna
From how Marcell Ozuna fits in Atlanta to what Alex Wood means for the Dodgers, Scott White...
-
Fantasy baseball: 3B sleepers, busts
SportsLine's 2020 Fantasy baseball draft guide can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 1.0
The relief pitcher position isn't what it used to be, offering fewer reliable sources for saves...
-
Starting Pitcher Tiers 1.0
Starting pitcher is a position of haves and have-nots, offering deep tiers of aces and near-aces...