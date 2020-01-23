Riley will be vying for the everyday third-base job in spring training, Grant McAuley of 680 The Fan reports.

General manager Alex Anthopoulos addressed the media after the Marcell Ozuna signing became official and said that he's received promising reports on Riley this winter in regards to Riley making corrections with his swing. That is good to hear as Riley fell apart after a hot start and was ultimately left off the NLDS roster. Johan Camargo is Riley's top competition for a starting job with Josh Donaldson now in Minnesota. Both can move around but Camargo can play the middle-infield positions (which Riley cannot) and would probably be the better fit on the bench.