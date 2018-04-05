Braves' Austin Riley: Will begin season back at Double-A
Riley will begin the season with Double-A Mississippi, Jonathan Mayo of MLB.com reports.
This is less a reflection on the development of the Braves' No. 2 fantasy prospect after he hit .315/.389/.511 in 48 games at the same level to close out 2017, and more a matter of finding Riley regular at-bats while Rio Ruiz clogs up the hot corner at Triple-A Gwinnett. Riley's Triple-A debut should still come fairly early this season, and if the 21-year-old keeps raking, it might only be a pit stop before he gets to the majors in the second half.
