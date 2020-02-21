Riley will play on an every-other-day basis in the early portions of spring training, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Riley will compete for a starting role at third base throughout the exhibition season. He'll square off against Johan Camargo, and the team will have plenty of opportunity to evaluate both players as they will alternate playing time to begin spring training. Riley made quite an impression in Atlanta by hitting 14 home runs in his first 174 plate appearances last season. However, he quickly came back to earth, striking out at a 42.3 percent clip across his final 123 plate appearances to close the campaign.