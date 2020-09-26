Riley aggravated his right quad during Friday's game and won't play again until the first game of the postseason, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

With Atlanta likely claiming the No. 2 seed in the playoffs, manager Brian Snitker said Saturday that the team will be cautious with Riley and hold him out for the final two games of the regular season. However, Snitker said that the injury isn't serious, and Riley is walking around fine while also hitting in the cage. Adeiny Hechavarria is starting at third base Saturday and should do so again Sunday.