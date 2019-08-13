Riley (knee) will not require surgery and hopes to begin playing in minor-league games in two weeks, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

This is excellent news, as he met with Dr. James Andrews earlier in the week to get a second opinion on his partially torn LCL, which is typically an ominous sign. It sounds like if everything goes smoothly, Riley will join the big-league roster at some point in September.

More News
Our Latest Stories