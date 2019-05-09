Riley will receive a couple starts per week in the outfield going forward at Triple-A Gwinnett, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

Riley received the first of said starts Wednesday, though he also made a start in the outfield during spring training. The increased versatility will help the 22-year-old reach the majors should the Braves run into any injury issues. The fact Riley is slashing .300/.373/.633 with 10 home runs for the Stripers also factors into the decision, while Josh Donaldson continues to block the 22-year-old's path to the majors at third base.