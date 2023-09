Atlanta recalled Heller from Triple-A Gwinnett on Saturday.

He joined the 28-man active roster as a replacement for right-hander Darius Vines, who was demoted to Gwinnett in a corresponding move. In 14.1 innings out of the Atlanta bullpen this season, Heller has pitched to a 4.40 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 14:9 K:BB.