Elder (1-0) picked up the win in his season debut Wednesday, allowing two hits and three walks over six scoreless innings in a 5-2 victory over the Cardinals. He struck out six.

The 23-year-old right-hander threw only 47 of 79 pitches for strikes but kept St. Louis' hitters from making much hard contact, and Elder made a strong case to remain in the Atlanta rotation while pitchers like Max Fried (hamstring) and Kyle Wright (shoulder) are on the shelf. At the very least, Elder should make one more start next week at home against the Reds, before Wright's projected return April 11.