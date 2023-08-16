Elder (9-4) picked up the win in Tuesday's 5-0 victory over the Yankees, scattering one hit and three walks over seven scoreless innings. He struck out three.

What few baserunners Elder allowed got erased by double plays, and only one Yankee even reached second base while the right-hander was on the mound. It was an impressive rebound after the 24-year-old has coughed up 12 runs (10 earned) over his prior two outings, but since the beginning of July, Elder still carries a 5.79 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 21:17 K:BB through 42 innings. He'll look to stay on track in his next start, which is likely to come at home early next week against the Mets.