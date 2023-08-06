Elder (8-3) took the loss Saturday, allowing seven runs (five earned) on seven hits and three walks over 4.1 innings against the Cubs. He struck out three.

Elder struggled with his command from the jump, issuing walks to Mike Tauchman and Nico Hoerner in the first two at-bats before then surrendering home runs off the bats of Dansby Swanson and Jeimer Candelario. The right-hander would only be charged with three of the five runs that came across in the frame, thanks to a fielding error by Matt Olson, though he would allow another run in both the fourth and fifth innings. Elder has now allowed five or more runs in three of his last five starts, registering a 12:10 K:BB over that stretch.