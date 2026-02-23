Braves' Bryce Elder: Could be part of six-man rotation
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Elder appears likely to get a start or two early in the season with Atlanta playing 13 consecutive days to begin its schedule, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.
Elder is battling Joey Wentz for the fifth starter role, but that competition will probably extend into the regular season with the team having to give serious thought to deploying a six-man rotation for the first couple weeks. Elder made 28 starts for Atlanta in 2025, posting a 5.30 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 131:51 K:BB in 156.1 innings.
