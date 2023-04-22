Elder allowed one unearned run on five hits and a walk through six innings during Friday's loss to Houston. He struck out six and did not factor in the decision.

After the Astros tallied a run in the first frame, Elder settled in for another great performance. He worked around a few small threats throughout the rest of the contest and was in line for the win before Atlanta's bullpen fell apart late. The 23-year-old righty lowered his ERA to 1.14 with a 23:7 K:BB through four starts. He's already turned in three outings without allowing an earned run. Elder is lined up to face Miami at home next week.