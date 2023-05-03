Elder (3-0) earned the win Tuesday, allowing no runs on three hits over seven innings against the Marlins. He struck out six.

The Marlins had no answer for Elder on Tuesday. The 23-year-old right-hander held Miami to just three hits (all singles) in a season-high seven scoreless innings. Elder lowered his ERA to 1.75 with a 1.06 WHIP and 32:9 K:BB through 36 innings. While an 88.4 percent strand rate indicates that Edler is likely due for some regression, he's been able to limit damage thanks to a 55 percent ground-ball rate.