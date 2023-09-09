Elder (12-4) allowed two runs on four hits and a walk over seven innings Friday, striking out nine and earning a win over the Pirates.

Elder fired five scoreless innings before serving up a two-run homer to Jack Suwinski in the sixth. Elder's nine punchouts set a new season best and it was his first time with more than five strikeouts since June 22. He's gone 4-0 with a stellar 2.30 ERA over his last five starts, lowering his season ERA to 3.38 through 162.1 frames. Elder is currently lined up for a start in Philadelphia next week.