Elder allowed two runs on seven hits and a walk over six-plus innings during Friday's win over the Mariners. He struck out six and did not factor in the decision.

Elder was dominant for most of Friday's outing, tossing six shutout frames while just one baserunner reached scoring position. He was then charged with two runs after putting three straight batters on base without recording an out in the seventh. Elder forced a career-high 14 whiffs, his first time hitting the double-digit mark in that category since April 26. The second-year righty now owns a 2.06 ERA and a 45:15 K:BB through nine starts. Elder is lined up for a home outing against the Dodgers next week.