Elder did not factor into the decision Tuesday, allowing five runs on seven hits and four walks over 3.2 innings against the Cubs. He struck out two.

Elder's rough stretch continued against the Cubs -- he's now allowed 13 runs in his last three starts (12.1 innings) while failing to make it through four innings in his last two outings, issuing nine walks in that span (7.1 innings). Overall, Elder's ERA is up to 3.81 with a 1.28 WHIP and 128:63 K:BB across 31 starts (174.2) innings this season. He'll look to bounce back and end his year on a high note as Elder's currently lined up to face the Nationals in Atlanta's final regular season game this weekend.