Elder did not factor into the decision Wednesday, allowing four runs on three hits and five walks over 3.2 innings against the Phillies. He did not record any strikeouts.

Elder got off to a rough start, issuing three walks in the first inning, including back-to-back walks to open the frame, which led to one run coming home for Philadelphia. The right-hander would then surrender two home runs to Nick Castellanos on the day, with the first one coming in the leadoff at-bat to begin the second inning. Elder has now allowed four runs in back-to-back starts, though it marked the first time since July 18 that he failed to make it through at least four frames. He also issued a season-high five walks in the contest while not recording any strikeouts for only the second time this season.