Elder allowed a run on five hits and three walks while striking out five over 7.1 innings in a no-decision versus Oakland on Tuesday.

Elder continues to be a victim of a lack of run support -- Atlanta has scored a total of 16 runs over his last five starts, all of which have been no-decisions. He's done his part in that span by allowing just seven runs over 29.2 innings. The 24-year-old right-hander trimmed his ERA to 1.92 with a 1.16 WHIP and 56:19 K:BB through 65.2 innings overall. Elder will look to keep his strong pitching going at home versus the Mets next week.