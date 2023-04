Elder is the most likely candidate to get called up when Max Fried (hamstring) is placed on the injured list, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

Ian Anderson was the other option, but he got hammered for three home runs in two-thirds of an inning Sunday for Triple-A Gwinnett. Elder didn't have a great beginning to his season either, allowing four runs over six innings for Gwinnett on Friday, but he'll be on schedule to step into Atlanta's rotation Wednesday against the Cardinals.