Elder tossed six innings against the Dodgers on Wednesday, allowing one run on seven hits and one walk while striking out six batters. He did not factor in the decision.

Elder allowed six batters to reach base through his first three frames but prevented Los Angeles from notching any runs. The Dodgers finally got to him in the fifth on a Mookie Betts solo homer, though that was all the run production they managed against the rookie over six innings. An eighth-inning LA rally kept Elder winless for the fourth straight outing despite the fact that he hasn't yielded more than two runs in any appearance during that stretch. The 24-year-old has been a revelation for both Atlanta and fantasy managers this season, as he's registered a 2.01 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 51:16 K:BB through 10 starts covering 58.1 frames.