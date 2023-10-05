Elder is scheduled to pitch in an intrasquad game Thursday in Atlanta, lining him up for a potential NLDS Game 3 start next Wednesday at Philadelphia, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Spencer Strider and Max Fried (finger) are pretty much locked into Games 1 and 2 at Truist Park in Atlanta, and the NL East champs will probably then turn to Elder to handle Game 3 at Citizens Bank Park. The young right-hander struggled over his final three regular-season starts, yielding 13 earned runs in 12.1 innings, but he delivered a solid 3.81 ERA across 174.2 total frames for the year and earned his first NL All-Star nod.