Elder (2-0) earned a victory over Kansas City on Saturday, allowing three runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out four batters over 5.1 innings.

Elder wasn't nearly as successful as in his first two outings of the campaign, when he hurled 12.1 scoreless innings. The right-hander nonetheless managed his way to a win, holding the Royals to just one run over his first four frames and departing in the sixth with a three-run lead. One of the runs charged to him came after he departed, and Elder again showed a solid arsenal in racking up 13 swinging strikes. He has forced his way into Atlanta's rotation by winning two of his first three starts while posting a 1.53 ERA over his first 17.2 frames.