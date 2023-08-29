Elder (11-4) earned the win over Colorado on Monday, allowing four runs on eight hits and one walk while striking out four batters over six innings.

The outing was far from Elder's best, but that's hardly a surprise given that he was pitching at Coors Field. The right-hander nonetheless fared moderately well, giving his team six frames and departing with a 5-4 lead. That more than held up the rest of the way, as Atlanta used a late offensive surge to turn the contest into a rout. Elder thus recorded his third straight win, and he's posted a 2.45 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 10:7 K:BB over 18.1 innings during that stretch. Among qualified NL starters, he ranks eighth with a 3.50 ERA and 12th with a 1.21 WHIP on the campaign.