Elder allowed a run on five hits and four walks while striking out four over six innings in a no-decision versus the Dodgers on Saturday.

Elder was able to secure his second quality start in six outings since the start of August despite not having his best command Saturday. The four walks matched his season high, and he's failed to record more than five strikeouts in a start since June 22. The 24-year-old is at a 3.42 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 111:53 K:BB through 155.1 innings across 27 starts. Elder is tentatively lined up for a home start versus the Pirates next week.