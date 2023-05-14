Elder didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Blue Jays, giving up two runs on five hits and a walk over five innings. He struck out three.

The young right-hander continues to give Atlanta some stability at the back of its injury-wracked rotation. Elder has allowed two runs or less in four of his last five starts, and through 46.1 innings this season he sports a 1.94 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 39:14 K:BB. He'll look to get back in the win column in his next outing, likely to come at home next weekend against the Mariners.